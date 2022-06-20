M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $270.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.73 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.