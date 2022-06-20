DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $113,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $452.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $500.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

