Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,494 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $118.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.