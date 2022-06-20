First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 220 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

