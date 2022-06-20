JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 4.0% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $310.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

