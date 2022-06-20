Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,050 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

