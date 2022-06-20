DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $56.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

