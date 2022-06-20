Woodstock Corp Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $148.38 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

