Advisory Resource Group Purchases 30 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $419.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.42 and a 200 day moving average of $560.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $411.39 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

