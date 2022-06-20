Diversified Trust Co Purchases 5,154 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $53.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

