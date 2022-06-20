Diversified Trust Co Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

NYSE MMC opened at $144.44 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

