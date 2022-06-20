Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

CRM stock opened at $163.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $576,444.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,650,944 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

