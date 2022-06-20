Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,330.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,614.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

