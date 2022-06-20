Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $67,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Wedbush decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.74 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $159.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.