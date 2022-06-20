Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 251.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $144.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.69 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

