Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 64.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 64.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 40.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 66.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 161,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD opened at $56.29 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

