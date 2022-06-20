Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $12.29 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.4% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on META. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $163.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.11. The company has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.