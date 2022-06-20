The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $132.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

