ACG Wealth Has $813,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $290.90 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.