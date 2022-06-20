My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,486 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.34 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

