First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

