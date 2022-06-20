American National Bank Acquires 193 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.05. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

