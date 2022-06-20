Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 41,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 133,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 51,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

