NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lowered by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in NVIDIA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 19.2% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVDA opened at $158.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.73 and a 200 day moving average of $234.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $397 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

