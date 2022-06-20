Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.