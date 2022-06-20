The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 76.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $94.34 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

