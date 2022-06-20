The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $94.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.55. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

