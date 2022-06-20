McAdam LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 145.0% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

Shares of TSLA opened at $650.28 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $608.88 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $808.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $907.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.