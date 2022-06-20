Woodstock Corp Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $238.60 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

