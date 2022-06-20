Woodstock Corp Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Woodstock Corp lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $452.06 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.92. The stock has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

