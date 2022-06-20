Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 15,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $678,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $310.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.65.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.