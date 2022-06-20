My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,235 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $319.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.24. The company has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.