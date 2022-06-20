Diversified Trust Co Purchases 847 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $157.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

