First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 64,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 841,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,852,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 34.8% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 31,810 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 123,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $49.03 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

