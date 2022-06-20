Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 680 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $270.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.73 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

