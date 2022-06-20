Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,810 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 123,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 42,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 102,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NYSE VZ opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

