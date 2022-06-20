Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Reduced by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 746,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,799,000 after buying an additional 282,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $49.03 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.