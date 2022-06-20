Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 8,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

CVX opened at $148.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.19. The stock has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

