Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Reduced by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 746,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,799,000 after buying an additional 282,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

VZ opened at $49.03 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

