Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,608.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

