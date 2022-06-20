Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

CVX opened at $148.38 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

