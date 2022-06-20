Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after purchasing an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $202,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $446.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $380.30 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

