Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,576,000 after buying an additional 102,112 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $148.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

