Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $179.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

