Birinyi Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,180,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,157.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,330.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,614.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

