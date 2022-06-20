First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,549 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $209.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.16.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

