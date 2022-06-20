Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $72.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.49 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.