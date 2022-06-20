jvl associates llc Has $1.53 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

jvl associates llc grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,330.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,614.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.