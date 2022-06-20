Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 969 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

NASDAQ META opened at $163.74 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.19 and its 200 day moving average is $242.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,413 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.