Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,157.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,330.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,614.33. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

